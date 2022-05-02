2
Menu
News

Strengthen NMC to deal with infractions in the media space - Rev. Opuni-Frimpong

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, former General-Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Politicians owning media outlets is worrying - Rev. Opuni Frimpong

Rev. Opuni Frimpong calls on Churches to speak out on national matters

Media houses must remain neutral - Opuni Frimpong adovactes

The National Media Commission (NMC) must be well resourced and strengthened to deal with infractions in the media space and deepen Ghana’s democracy, this is according to Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong.

He believes that, “The problem we have as a nation with an overly partisan public is partly due to the media which is supposed to amplify the voices of the unheard, but has now become mouthpieces of political parties and political activists”.

The former General-Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana said politicians setting up media or owning media outlets in the country has been a canker eating into the fabric of the media landscape and must be checked to prevent untoward situations.

"Sometimes the editorial of media houses which are supposed to be neutral is so tilted and biased and that is why as a country we must resource the NMC to be well positioned to deal decisively and objectively with this situation” he added.

Rev Opuni-Frimpong, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy, made the observation at a public lecture as part of activities to mark centenary celebration of the Akuapem Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) in Koforidua.

He said the NMC must have a way to shape the media industry to be a potent tool to advance the cause of national development, otherwise this seeming threat of media spaces owned by politicians and used to entrench positions was dangerous to democracy.

“The twisting of every national discourse depending on which media space it is coming from and which political party is in power is undesirable in this dispensation because its silencing wisdom voices” he warned.

“Eventhough Article 162 of the Constitution does not discriminate against ownership and operations of the Mass Media, many have expressed grave concern of that phenomenon and have thus called for Strengthening of the NMC to deal with it.”

Rev. Opuni-Frimpong further indicated that the Church could not afford to keep quiet on national matters in pursuit of development and transformation.

"The Church could not sit idle in the pursuit for social and economic transformation because leaders do not refer to only elected political leaders but all leading any group of people in society must stand rise to that call if responsibility," he concluded.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK