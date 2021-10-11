Strengthen implementation of NPSRS by MDAs - Dr Mensah

Kobby Mensah, Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr Kobby Mensah, has urged the government to strengthen the implementation of the National Public Sector Reform Strategy (NPSRS) at the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He said despite the introduction of the NPSRS in 2018, to among other things, guarantee the delivery of high-quality services in the public sector, public sector performance in Ghana still remains largely unsatisfactory.



Dr Mensah said this last week Friday in Accra, at the launch of the Customer Experience Professionals (CXP)-Ghana Association. The CXP which was founded in 2020 is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and cultivation of CXP in Ghana.



Dr Mensah said, the NPSRS was a good strategy to drive service orientation in the public sector, but the strategy had over the years not really impacted the delivery performance in the public sector, due to the inadequate efforts by the government to enforce the strategy.



“Today, the world economy has taken a departure from the 1980s and 1990s manufacturing plants to a digitally dominant, service-oriented one where consumers are paying increasing attention to experience in goods, services and ideas markets. This means the application of traditional concepts, which were developed around the manufacturing regime, to guide the continuous improvement of modern enterprises is almost unsustainable. Hence, the emergence and the call for new frameworks consistent with modern consumer demands in service.

“It is, therefore, necessary for stakeholders in the business to continuously review and engage new management models that could foster a sustainable business environment,” Dr Mensah said.



The President of CXP-Ghana, Madam Esther Dokuwaa Ofosuhene, said, the association is registered in Ghana with the mandate to help institutions make customer experience an integral part of their operations.



“The customer agenda has become one of the most important initiatives on the strategic change agenda. While there are many companies (Amazon, Disney, Apple etc.) and countries (Dubai, Singapore) that have made good progress internationally, we are just touching the surface of what can be achieved here in Ghana," Madam Ofosuhene said.



She defined customer experience as the impressions that the customer gets from the organization’s billboards, website, IVR, through to the consumption of its products and services and after-sales services.