Strengthen the Attorney General’s department – Law Lecturer

Dr. Kwaku Anane Gyinde is a Corporate governance expert and law lecturer at GIMPA

Corporate Governance Expert and Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, GIMPA, Dr. Kwaku Anane Gyinde has said that some form of power has been delegated to the Ghana Police to undertake prosecution due to lack of Lawyers in the Attorney General’s Department.

He explained that the lack of well-trained Law Practitioners has caused the delay in consultation for advice on cases in the country.



“The way we train Lawyers is so restrictive… a lot of citizens want to have the knowledge of the law even if they wouldn’t practice”, he stated on the GTV Breakfast Show January 17, 2022.



Dr. Anane Gyinde suggested that, government should give attention to the placement at Law Schools in Ghana.

He however recommended that there should be adequate Law schools in every region to reduce the pressure of having people move from the Northern parts of the country to the Greater region to be enrolled in Makola.



“The Attorney General’s Department is not well equipped in terms of personnel. It needs to be strengthened with enough well trained legal practitioners and pay them well”, he added passionately.