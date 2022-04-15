0
Menu
News

Strengthening the branches is my target - NDC first vice-chairman hopeful

1.21456696 Alhaji Nje Abdallah Umar

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Alhaji Nje Abdallah Umar, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist seeking to become the First Regional Vice Chairman of the Party in the Ashanti Region, says he is targeting to revitalise the branches to be battle ready for the 2024 general election.

He believes the victory of the party hinges on the activeness of the branches and that the re-organisation agenda of the party must strategically focus on strengthening the branches.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, Alhaji Umar said the NDC stood a better chance of winning the 2024 elections but it was imperative for the party to strengthen its local structures ahead of the crucial election.

He said the branches were the base of the party with the mandate to protecting every single ballot at the polling station and for that matter training and resourcing them was critical to its electoral fortunes.

“I am part of a team visiting the various constituencies within the region as part of our outreach programme and I have realised that some of our branches are not active and I believe urgent steps must be taken to revive them for the battle ahead,” he said.

Alhaji Umar said the practice of sending external party members to support the branches during elections was good but equipping the branch executives was the best because of their knowledge of the local politics.

He said he would personally adopt some of the polling stations across the region and nurture them to be effective in mobilising the support base of the NDC.

On his ambition to be part of the Regional Executive, Alhaji Umar said he was bringing fresh ideas on board to energise the party in the stronghold of the governing New Patriotic Party.

He said improving on the party’s performance in the Ashanti Region could go a long way to securing victory and expressed the hope to join the leadership of the NDC in the region to prosecute that agenda.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio
Meet Menaye Donkor, the stunning wife of Sulley Muntari
People are watching us – Randy Abbey tackles Bawumia’s aide over taxes
5 most hilarious MPs Ghanaians would love to keep in Parliament forever
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Billionaire Indimi flies his private jet into Tamale to mourn with Farouk Aliu Mahama
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Related Articles: