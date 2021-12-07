Strictly ensure adherence to coronavirus safety protocols during celebrations – Kuma-Aboagye to employers

Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service

Employers urged to ensure adherence to coronavirus protocols during the festive season

Adopt a shift system at work to prevent the rise in coronavirus cases



Ghana has recorded some cases of the new Omicron variant



The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has implored employers to strictly ensure the enforcement of the coronavirus safety protocols during the festive season this December.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye alerted the general public of the rise in coronavirus cases and urged them to follow the coronavirus protocols to ensure their safety during the festive season.



He, however, referred to the country recording cases of the new Omicron variant and posited that Ghanaians need to be cautious to stop the spread of the new variant during the Christmas celebrations.



The GHS Director-General was apprehensive that the coronavirus situation in Ghana might get out of hand if people did not adhere to the coronavirus protocols.

He is, therefore, urging employers to reintroduce the shift system to help curtail the virus and prevent a surge in the number of cases.



"We shouldn't wait for the virus to spread before we begin the workplace protocols. We have to start now to reduce indoor gatherings. This Christmas, hold indoor parties and so forth in an open space, wear your mask as well as observe all other protocols," he said.



He further advised the general public to value their lives and that of others by abiding by the protocols to prevent the transmission and spread of the virus.



"Initially, you won't find it, but from January going, that's when you start seeing it in the community. If it enters the community and starts projecting across the country, then it becomes very, very risky," he added.



Meanwhile, Nigeria and some southern African countries have recorded some Omicron cases compelling foreign countries like the United States and the United Kingdom to impose a travel ban on them.