Strike: CENTSAG meets NLC

The Non-Teaching Staff Association of the Colleges of Education, Ghana, (CENTSAG), will today, Wednesday, 13 April 2022, hold a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC).

The meeting is expected to address concerns leading to the indefinite strike action by the non-teaching staff association.



The association on Monday, 11 April 2022, embarked on an indefinite strike.



The strike follows what the associated terms as the reluctance of the appropriate authorities to address issues relating to their demands for better conditions of service.



According to the association, issues including the non-payment of migration arrears, partial payment of Office Holding Allowances, wrong placement of first-degree holders, and non-payment of Interim Market Premium arrears has necessitated their strike action.

The association last week declined an invitation by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission for a meeting on their demands citing the unavailability of its leaders as a reason.



In a statement released earlier, the association noted that the government has not shown any commitment to addressing the concerns of its members.



“It will be recalled that a notice to embark on strike was served in January 2022, but could not be carried through due to the intervention of the National Labour Commission (NLC). It is unfortunate that since January 2022, no commitment has been demonstrated to find a solution to the issues raised except for the partial payment of office holding allowances," they said in a statement.



“The date given by the NLC for the government team to address the concerns raised had elapsed, but no tangible solution had been professed,” the statement added.