Strike: COLA is a privilege; not your 'entitlement' - Kabila 'blasts' Labour Unions

Current industrial actions by labour and teacher unions in the country have dominated the airwaves as the public sector workers and teachers have refused to call off their strike despite talks by relevant State authorities for them to reconsider their action.

Four teacher unions began a strike action on Monday, July 4 and public service workers have also threatened to take some action on Tuesday, July 19 because their conditions of service haven't been addressed by the government.



They are demanding a 20 percent increase in their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



As the government keeps pleading with them to resume work, former CPP General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called "Kabila", has taken a swipe at the unions.



According to him, the COLA for which they seek an increment isn't an entitlement, to wit, not their absolute right.

"It is not an entitlement and I want to make this point to organized labour. It is going to be a privilege but not every Ghanaian worker will get", he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme while discussing the strike actions by the unions.



He appealed to the unions to heed the calls to reconsider their decision, noting that the President's administration is not without mistakes.



"We must concede that no great effort can be without error", he stressed.



