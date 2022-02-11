Strike: Continue to settle differences out of court – NLC, UTAG told

File photo

The Labour Division of the High Court in Accra on Thursday, 10 February 2022, directed the leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the National Labour Commission (NLC) to continue to resolve their differences out of court.

The instruction from the court follows the inability of both parties to reach an agreement since the last hearing where the court directed that they settle their differences out of court.



Although the NLC had invited UTAG to deliberate over issues, UTAG refused the invitation and instead decided to meet with government.



The Court has since adjourned sitting till Tuesday, 15 February 2022.



The lawyer for the NLC, Eva Amihere, told the court on Thursday, 3 February 2022 that her client had two applications; a motion for the enforcement of the NLC’s directives issued to UTAG to return to the classroom and an interlocutory injunction stopping the association from continuing with its ongoing strike.

The presiding judge, Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe, met the parties in chambers. Both parties were directed to settle the matter amicably and report back to the court.



The NLC will, however, move the motion for the two applications if both parties fail to reach an agreement by the return date.



The NLC dragged UTAG to court seeking an interlocutory injunction to compel the lecturers to end their strike and return to work.



The lecturers are demanding better conditions of service.