Strike at Brussels airport forced Akufo-Addo to charter 'luxurious' jet - Presidency replies Ablakwa

President Akufo-Addo disembarks from a private jet in Kigali

Presidency asks Ablakwa to resist urge for propaganda

Akufo-Addo travels with train from Paris to Brussels



Ablakwa claims Akufo-Addo's latest foreign trip cost the Ghanaian taxpayer over GH₵4 million



The presidency has explained why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo chartered a private jet to Kigali to participate in the 26th Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Nations.



In a statement issued by the Director of Communications Eugene Arhin, the presidency detailed that contrary to assertions made by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, President Akufo-Addo traveled to Rwanda on a private jet, but that he used a commercial flight to Paris en route to Brussels.

Additionally, the president traveled via train from Paris to Belgium where he discharged official business including attending the European Development Days event as one of the keynote speakers.



The statement continued that the president however resorted to the use of private jet from Brussels to Kigali due to strike action by the aviation sector workers in Belgium resulting in the cancellation of commercial flights.



According to Mr. Eugene Arhin, the decision to charter the private jet for the president was to enable him make it in time to Kigali to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Pan – African Vaccine Manufacturing project and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.



“With the Presidency having been given prior information regarding the strike action before the President’s trip to Brussels, the option to travel using a direct commercial flight from Brussels to Kigali was not available.

“Thus, the decision was taken to charter a flight for President Akufo-Addo and his entourage to make the eight hour and forty-minute (8h 40min) flight from Brussels to Kigali on Wednesday 22nd June.



“This was done to ensure that the President made it to Kigali on time to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday 23rd June , for the commencement of work on the Pan – African Vaccine Manufacturing project, involving Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, and BioNTech SE, the German biotechnology company, as well as attend Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is also being held in Kigali, Rwanda” it said



What Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in post on his social media handle on June 23 indicated that President Akufo-Addo had returned to his “grossly insensitive and reckless ways of profligate traveling in ultra-luxurious charters.”

He said the president chose the top-of-the-range and most expensive aircraft in the collection of K5 aviation registered as D-Alex.



According to the MP, it cost the Ghanaian taxpayer over GH₵4 million for the jet chartered at €20,000 an hour for the president's latest foreign trip.



“This luxury monster is costing the Ghanaian taxpayer €20,000 an hour. For President Akufo-Addo’s current trip to Belgium and Rwanda beginning Sunday the 19th of June, 2022 to attend the 15th Edition of the European Development Days Forum in Brussels, Belgium, and the 26th Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Nations in Kigali, Rwanda; we can confirm a conservative bill of €480,000.00.



“The 480,000 Euros which is derived from 21 hours of total flight time plus other industry charges works out to some 4.1million Ghana Cedis at current exchange rate,” Ablakwa posted on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







Read The Full Statement From The Presidency Below:



