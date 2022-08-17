0
Striking UDS unions suspend action

University Of Development Studies.png University of Development Studies (UDS)

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana; and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union, both of the University of Development Studies (UDS), have suspended their strike over salary disparities.

The unions said in a statement: “The strike is hereby suspended and work resumes on Thursday, August 18, 2022, while awaiting a response within a period of two weeks”.

They warned: “Failure [to resolve their concerns] will trigger the full resumption of our strike with immediate effect.”

Apart from salary discrepancies, the two unions complained of disrespect toward them by the management of UDS.

They also had qualms with the decision by the University to migrate staff to the Controller and Accountant General’s mechanised payroll system without consultation with them.

