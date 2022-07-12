0
News

Striking teacher unions walk out of negotiations

The Teachers Addressing The Press.png Striking teachers addressing the press

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

Representatives of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the National Graduate Association of Teachers (NAGRAT) have walked out of a meeting called by the government.

The negotiation with the government was over their demand for Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) for which they embarked on a strike.

The two associations accused the government of betrayal of trust for asking them to call off their strike before negotiations.

Speaking to Power FM reporter Wisdom Hededzome after the walkout, Angel Carbonu, President of NAGRAT said the government’s posturing smacks of mistrust as it wanted the teachers to call off the strike before any negotiation.

To him, that is not possible now.

The GNAT President, Rev. Owusu Ansah, who was part of the meeting that ended in a stalemate indicated that the strike was still in force.

“We are still on strike,” he said angrily as he walked from the press.

The government officials who were at the meeting were Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; Minister for Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum; and Bright Wereko Brobbey, deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations

Source: myxyzonline.com
