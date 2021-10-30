Strong men needed to make strong institutions work – Ace Ankomah

Renowned lawyer, Ace Ankomah

Renowned lawyer, Ace Ankomah has said it will take strong leaders to make institutions work.



According to him, if strong leaders are not put in charge of strong institutions, the institutions won’t work, this, he says, has been Ghana’s problem.



“You can have the strong institutions but if you don’t have the leadership, the men and women with the spine, to take advantage of the strong institutions on paper, they remain strong institutions on paper, and that has been Ghana’s problem,” he said on JoyNews’ Newsfile Saturday, October 30.

Speaking on Dr George Damprare’s recent works, he urged that the IGP should be allowed to work to help the police return to its professionalism.



“The police qare a very strong institution but on paper. Every law that the police needs to make sure that this country is safe exists on paper, we’re just unwilling, unprepared or unable to put those laws into practice because the one who leads is not strong.”



Reacting to an assertion by Barack Obama that strong institutions were all that was needed for development, he said “…Obama’s mistake was the ‘but’, what we need are strong institutions run by strong men and women and so when those two meet then you begin to see results like this.



“So it’s not necessarily about the man or woman in the leadership position, it is about the institution and the leader, the vision the leader brings to the institution, that is what shapes it and keeps it going,” he said.