Strongman releases new song titled 'Onipa'

The song featured Apya

Source: GhBlogger, Contributor

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Strongman has commenced the year with "Onipa" featuring singer and producer Apya.

As usual, Strongman’s delivery and lyricism is classic on this drill beat with Apya coming in with some breathtaking chorus.



Onipa is more of an ‘ear-worm’ that will keep you bumping your head from start to finish.



Being his maiden single for the year 2022, Onipa seems to be the best song as it has a relatable theme with a feel-good groove.

The song was produced by Apya and the video was directed by Kobbyshots.



Watch video below



