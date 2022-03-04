Struggle between police and Okada rider leaves teacher wounded from gunshot

The teacher sustained gunshot wound to his neck

A primary school teacher sustained gunshot injury in his neck and shoulder area following a struggle between a police officer and a commercial motorbike rider (Okada) at Bibiani Anwiaso in the Bekwai Municipality of the Western Region.

Narrating the incident in an interview on Takoradi- based Connect FM, the teacher with Kogyina M/A Primary School, Prince Badu Dankwa said he had parked to check on his car which had developed fault on his way to school when the incident happened.



“I parked the vehicle at Patabuaso Junction to buy brake fluid,” he told host Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson.



“Immediately I alighted from the vehicle, I saw some police officers arguing with Okada riders at the same junction. One of the officers started firing and one of the bullets hit the section between my neck and shoulder,” Prince Badu Dankwa stated.



According to the victim, he was immediately rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital where he had to undergo surgery for the removal of the bullet that struck his neck.



He called on the police hierarchy to intervene in the matter while noting that he can easily identify the officer involved.

Meanwhile, the Bibiani Police Commander, Superintendent Augustine Mensah according to 3news.com has described the incident as unintentional.



According to the commander, an illegal commercial motorbike rider attempted to snatch the gun of one of his officers during an attempt to clamp down on their illegal trade.



“One of them boldly grabbed the gun of a police officer. A confrontation ensued and the gun mistakenly fired. We cannot tell if the teacher was directly hit by a bullet or something else,” he indicated.



The commander has assured that his outfit will conduct thorough investigations into the incident and ensure anyone found culpable is punished according to the law.