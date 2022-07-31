7
'Stubborn Academy has won' - Social media users react to extension of SIM card registration deadline

Ursula Owusu Minister of Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Sun, 31 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The extension of the period of registration for SIM cards has triggered relief and comical reactions from social media users, with some asserting that the government has eaten a humble pie.

The Minister of Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on Sunday, July 31, 2022, stated she has ‘reluctantly’ agreed to extend the time to September 30.

She disclosed that from the comfort of their homes, Ghanaians can now register their SIM cards via an app that would be launched in the next few days. The process will however cost the Ghanaian GHC5.00.

"Upon consultation, Government has decided to grant a final conditional extension. The program will be extended to September 30 to end on the anniversary of its commencement, which will give us one full year of SIM re-registration," the minister stated.

"It will be reviewed at the end of this month [July] and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from certain services including voice and data. It will also be more expensive to use unregistered SIMs," she added.

The announcement has led to Ursula Owusu-Ekuful shooting up in the social media trends with Ghanaians celebrating the extension.

According to most of the tweeps, the extension is a victory for the ‘stubborn academy’ which is a social media term for people who either deliberately or through no fault of theirs were unable to register their SIM cards before July 31, 2022.

Some are also commending the government for listening to the pleas of Ghanaians who could not register their SIM cards.

