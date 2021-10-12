Student arrested in connection with Nyinahin school fire

The arrest was made by the police commander in Nyinahin

A spokesperson for the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Nyinahin, Bismark Obuobi, has disclosed that the police has arrested a student suspected to be involved in the arson attack on a dormitory of the Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School.

“The arrest was made yesterday and the police commander in the area has decided to withhold the identity of the student for now. But it is confirmed that he is a final year student of the school,” he stated.



He described the conduct of the students as rather disheartening for a group that has enjoyed free education.



“These students were fortunate to have been taken care of by government only to repay the school and government by burning down their dormitory which is bad. A bystander claims he overheard one of the culprits say there is money in the country so the dormitory will be rebuilt.”



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, he expressed his worry over the character of today’s youth. “We need to be really careful about the youth of today. How can you burn a dormitory in which you’ve stayed for 3 years? We need to talk to the youth as some of their actions make no sense.”

On his accord, the responsible students must be made to pay for the dormitory before they receive their documents and other certificates from the school.



A fire last Friday’s fire burnt down parts of the boys’ dormitory of the Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School.



The fire that burnt down six rooms is suspected of having been ignited by some immediate past school students after their last paper last week.



Items, including school uniforms, food boxes and other learning materials, were destroyed.