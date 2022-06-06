2
Student dies while writing examination in Kumasi

Deaddd File photo

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Level 200 Student of the Akenten Appiah Minka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, AAMUSTED in Kumasi collapsed and died while writing his final end of Semester Examination.

The student according to sources close to the University Management, the student complained dizziness soon after the question papers were distributed to the students and subsequently collapsed and was rushed to the University Clinic and pronounced dead on arrival.

The campus was thrown into a state of mourning as students were finding it difficult to come to terms with the cause of death.

The Medical Doctor at the hospital is yet to conduct a post-mortem to unravel the cause of death.

