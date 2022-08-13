1
Student nurse threatens to kill clients for being forced to study nursing

Killer Nurse Photo of the student nurse threatening to kill patients

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video of a young student nurse threatening to kill her patients has emerged on social media platforms.

According to the nurse, any patient who comes to meet her at where she works should run away or risk losing their life.

Her reason is that her family forced her to be a nurse against her will.

In a video shared on Metro TV’s Facebook page, she said “ I don’t want to be a nurse but my family said I should study nursing, soon I will start working, so any patient who comes to meet me should run away or I kill them.”

Watch the video below



NYA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
