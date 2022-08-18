0
Student nurse who 'threatened to kill patients' needs psychological assessment – Medic

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyo has condemned the statement by a trainee nurse that she will kill patients that are put under her care because she was forced into the profession by her parents.

Speaking to GBC News, Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyo said the issue is a cause for concern and called for a thorough psychological assessment of the young lady.

He however, encouraged the public not to be worried since the system is such that no patient is left in the hands of a single individual.

Meanwhile the nursing student has been summoned by the Nursing and Midwifery Council over the comments she made in the video on TikTok regarding her practice.

