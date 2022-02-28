Student nurses asked to strive for academic excellence

Some student nurses

Source: GNA

Students of the Zuarungu Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region have been entreated to focus on their study and strive for academic excellence.

The Principal of the College, Mr Michael Yidana Mantamia, said the nursing and midwifery programmes were not as difficult as perceived, but rather required hard work and meticulousness to achieve the desired results.



“So, if you take things for granted it will not be easy for you, but a little effort will make you proud and smiling after two or three years of your stay in this College. It is worthwhile appreciating the fact that your stay here may not be rosy, just like any other place,” he said.



Mr Mantamia was speaking at a matriculation ceremony of the College, which attracted traditional authorities, officials from the Nurses and Midwifery Council, the Ghana Health Service, and tutors among other stakeholders.



A total of 619 students made up of 177 males and 442 females in three programmes; Registered General Nursing (RGN), Midwifery, and Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC) were enrolled.



Of the number, 201 comprising 93 males and 108 females from the RGN matriculated, in addition to 346 NAC students, comprising 76 males and 270 females, and 72 students for the Post NAC and Nurse Assistant Preventive Midwifery programme, comprising eight males and 64 females.

The matriculation was held for both the 2021 and 2022 new students as the College could not hold the matriculation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr Mantamia said the students must commit to their studies as the onus was on them to be able to go through the curricula and co-curricula activities to make them proficient nurses or midwives.



“Free your mind to learn, unlearn and relearn both academic and non-academic phenomena, so as to allow the College to pass through you even as you pass through it,” he said.



The Principal also urged the students to resort to the right channels whenever they had any grievances instead of violence, adding that they should seek the needed collaborations and teamwork in their studies.



On behalf of the Advisory Board, staff and students, he congratulated the matriculants and urged them to be proud of having gone through the rigorous entry requirements to gain admission.