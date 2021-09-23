Student of Tweneboa Kodua SHS dies after trying to escape from Prep Master

Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School

A final year student of the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School in the Ashanti Region has died after landing on his chest while attempting to avoid regular checks by school authorities.

Reports say the deceased, Edward Duut, 19, together with other the students upon learning of the presence of the Teacher around 8:40pm run helter-skelter but Edward who had just woken up from sleep jumped the wall but could not land well on the ground floor of the building injuring himself in the process.



He was then rushed to the Kumawu Polyclinic at about 1:00am where he died.

The Kumawu District Police Commander, DSP Opoku Agyemang Prempeh confirmed the incident but added that no suspect has been picked in connection with the case.



“Nobody was picked as a suspect but when we collect statements from them, then what is hidden will be uncovered,” he stated.