Student researchers discover seedlings that can restore the lost fertility of destroyed lands

The seedlings identified as Mokona were discovered after research by the NASPA executives

The Amansie Central District Assembly National Personnel Association (NASPA) has discovered seedlings that can restore the fertility of lands that have been destroyed by sand miners and galamseyers within three (3) months.

The seedlings identified as Mokona were discovered after research by the NASPA executives in the Amansie Central District of the Central Region to help bring back nutrients into the lands which have been destroyed by galamseyers and sand winners.



Amansie Central District has been classified as one of the mining districts in the country.



Over the years, farmers in the district have complained about food production reduction due to farmlands that have been destroyed by galamseyers and sand miners.



The Mokona seedlings have been planted on 5 acres of farmland that lost their nutrients after the land was ploughed by a machine at Esreso, a farming community in the district.



The Acting District Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Abdulai Abdul-Razak, speaking in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo explained that “the land was given to the district NASPA members by the Amansie Central District Assembly to help them take part in the Planting for Food and Jobs policy introduced by President Akuffo-Addo’s government”

According to Abdulai Abdul-Razak, “the land lost its nutrients after it was ploughed by the machine for the parking of arrested excavators which the illegal miners were using to engage in illegal mining”.



“The assembly through the leadership of the DCE Hon Kwame Asamoah Boateng gave the NASPA members another land for farming but we realized that the Mokona will help bring back the nutrients”



He added, “after three months, the land will gain its nutrients and the land will be ready for farming”.



The President of NASPA in the Amansie Central District Mettle Rahim stated emphatically that planting the Mokona seeds on the became the only option after NASPA members research how the land that has lost its nutrients gain back its nutrients.



“I and my colleagues did w research when we decided to farm on the land which was weeded by the machine. Through our research, we realized that planting Mokona seedlings on the land will restore the nutrients of the land” Mettle Rahim explained.

He added that “After 3 months we will cultivate the Mokona and the land will be ready for farming because the land will gain back its nutrients”.



“Makona seedlings are very powerful and it can help bring back nutrients within 3 months to a land which has been destroyed by galamseyers and sand winners”



“Amansie Central District NASPA members are ready to support the government to revive all the agricultural lands which have been destroyed by galamseyers and sand miners especially within Amansie Central District”.