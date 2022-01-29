Student woes deepen over UTAG strike

UTAG on strike over unfavorable conditions

The fate of University students have been left hanging since school re-opened almost three weeks ago, due to the sit-down strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

UTAG is demanding a 114% increase in their basic salary as agreed on since 2013.They are also agitating to be paid their salary arrears, accruing from January 2010.



Currently, the Students’ woes have deepened as the National Labour Commission locked horns with the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), resulting in a Court Suit compelling the Association to get back to work.



Students reaction to strike

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, a cross-section of students at the University of Cape Coast expressed difficulties in accessing their results forcing them to “cut corners”.



They said they are not sure whether they could cover the topics slated for the Semester even if school reopened.



”As it stands now, the academic year faces a shutdown if the strike continues till the end of this week according to statute”, a student lamented.