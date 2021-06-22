Students advised to actively participate in extracurricular activities

Source: GNA

Nelson A. Owusu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has advised students to actively participate in extracurricular activities to enable them to identify and develop their potentials.

He said as young people, it was prudent for them to be involved in activities outside academic work to help them build on their capabilities to prepare them for the job market.



He was speaking to students at Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit 2021, organised by the University for Development Studies (UDS) – Tamale Campus chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), in Tamale.



The Summit, which focused on SDG four, was organised in collaboration with Northern Regional Youth Network and Yefl-Ghana, with funding support from OXFAM in Ghana and NORSAAC.



Mr Owusu said, “As students, most of the skills employers look out from graduates are not taught in the classroom and it is good for you to actively engage in extracurricular activities to help build on your strengths”.

He further advised them to engage in more voluntary work to shape their career paths to prepare and make them competitive for the job market.



Mr Theophilus Z. Tetteh, Coordinator, Occupational Standards and Curriculum at the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), urged the students to develop an interest in learning self-employable skills to empower them to create job opportunities for themselves.



He encouraged them to take advantage of TVET policy interventions rolled out by the Commission to develop their skills.



Mr Nurain Abdul-Kareem, UDS-Tamale Campus NUGS President, said the Summit was to enlighten students on the SDGs and the roles they could play to achieve the Goals in the country.