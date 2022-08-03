Students can't ask for re-marking or review their marks, where is this practiced? - Nana Akomea scolds GLC

Ghana School of Law

The Managing Director of Inter-City State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has condemned the new examination rules introduced by the Ghana Legal Council for prospective students of the Ghana School of Law.

The General Legal Council, a body responsible for admissions into the Ghana School of Law, is reported to have asked the students to sign an undertaking which states categorically that they cannot request remarking of their exam papers and/or review of their marks.



“The General Legal Council (GLC) has over the years established credible, rigorous and well-benchmarked systems and procedures for assessing answer booklets and re-checking of same for all candidates before examination results are released.



“Thus, the decision of the General Legal Council in respect of the published results of the Entrance Examination shall be final. No request for re-marking of scripts, re-tallying of scores or review or marks shall be accepted. Candidates cannot also request to see their marked answer scripts or the marking schemes used for marking the questions.



“In view of the above, I undertake to accept without question, the decision of the General Legal Council in respect of the published results of the Entrance Examination as final,” parts of the undertaking read.



Touching on the issue during a panel discussion programme "Kokrokoo" on Peace FM, Nana Akomea called on the GLC to reconsider the rules.

He wondered how the Council expects no student to ask for remarking if there is the need or request review of their marks if they find it questionable.



He believed the new rules are an arbitrary way for the examiners to manipulate the pass mark, otherwise he sees no reason in they disallowing the students to challenge their marks if it doesn't tally with their performance.



"Where do we do such things?...You can't tell me that the pass mark is 40 or 50 percent. Also, if I feel that, this result I got, it may not be my paper which was marked; I don't have any opportunity to pay and apply for remarking. I mean how?", he exclaimed.



He asked the Council to come clear on this report stating "they don't need all this controversy".