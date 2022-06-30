Students charged to focus on positive use of ICT

A student receiving a laptop

Source: GNA

Mr Stephen Asare, Area Sales Manager for Eastern, Volta and Oti Regions, MTN Ghana, has advised students to focus on the positive use of Information and Communication Technology ( ICT ) to enhance their education.

He said ICT tools such as mobile phones, tablets and laptop computers, among others, connect students to many educative information sources and support out- class learning environment, which is a further boost to learning.



"In every situation, we have the positive and negative sides so MTN, a leading mobile Telecommunications Company, is more passionate about the positive use of ICT," he noted.



Mr Asare advised students of Apimpoa Islamic Junior High school in the New Juaben South municipality where MTN presented a DELL laptop computer to the school and a training workshop for the students.



The gesture forms part of activities to mark this year's "MTN 21 days of Yello Care Project," under the theme: " Empowering communities to drive economic recovery and job creation."

The MTN Yellow Care Project was established in 2007 and observed annually in June, during which period MTN identifies challenges in society and offers help.



Hajia Latifatu Abdul Raman, Headmistress of Apimpoa Islamic Junior High School, thanked MTN for the kind gesture and said it would boost the students' interest in learning ICT.



She, however, appealed to MTN Ghana and other charitable organizations for an ICT centre in the school.