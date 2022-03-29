Students demand continuation of subsidized tuition fees

File photo of some tertiary students

Source: GNA

Students at various Koforidua tertiary institutions have urged the government to preserve subsidies in the form of tuition fees to public tertiary schools rather than phase them out.

The call came after Ghana's Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, announced measures to address the country's economic woes as a result of recent global and domestic developments.



According to him, the government “will wean - off public tertiary institutions from government payroll and provide them with a fixed sum."



But, Miss Dorcas Mensah, a student at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) College of Study -Asokore, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the government's move would prevent students from continuing their education since payment of fees would be more difficult.



"We sometimes find it difficult to complete the payment, and if the subsidy is to be discontinued, it will be a difficult moment for us," she explained.

Mr. Stephen Agyeman, a student at Koforidua Technical University, believes the decision may deter Senior High School (SHS) graduates who benefited from the free SHS regime but were yet to enroll in tertiary institutions from continuing their studies.



However, the economic issues must also be addressed, he said, urging the government to respect the condition of Ghanaian students and not cancel the subsidized tuition rates.



He said the reduced prices serve to lessen the trouble and bustle associated with fee payment and improve concentration on studies.