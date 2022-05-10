Students in Ghana encouraged to consider taking up career in surveying

Students of Yilo Krobo Senior High School

Basic and Senior high school students in the country have been urged to consider taking up a career in surveying in the future.

President of the Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana, Surv. Ing Samuel Larbi speaking to students of the Yilo Krobo Senior High School in the Eastern Region during the launch of the ‘Young in Surveying’ project, an initiative of the Stephen Teye Djaba Foundation, told the students that the profession was a lucrative one which was also critical in settling disputes over land demarcations, guiding engineers to address flooding, among other responsibilities.



The president while explaining the duties of a surveyor to the students, noted that they could practice their profession up till their old age.



Explaining the concept behind the ‘Young in Surveying’ project, CEO of the Stephen Teye Djaba Foundation said the project aims at assisting students in primary, junior high and senior high schools in understanding the concept of mapmaking and surveying and the intricacies that come with it.



The project additionally targets whipping up the interest in surveying in the students by considering and pursuing it as a profession.



The Stephen Teye Djaba Foundation, a grassroots Ghanaian community-based non-profit organization, is amongst others dedicated to improving the health, education, human welfare, and opportunities of the youth, adults, and families in Ghana.



The National Council for Curriculum and Assessments introduced students from Basic 4 upwards to surveying and map-making as part of efforts to establish team work and creativity in the students.

Surv. Stephen Tetteh Djaba who was part of the Committee that made the new Curriculum therefore took the initiative as part of efforts to ensure that the mapping skills topic in the new curriculum is well taught to the understanding of the student to ignite their interest in surveying as they choose the career path.



Through the project, training sessions would be organized for teachers assigned to handle the topic in various basic schools. The CEO explained that the training sessions would enable teachers understand what is required of them by the new curriculum and how to make the topic practical enough to the understanding of the students.



To help students adequately appreciate the topic, Mr. Djaba averred that the project would organize occasional practical field trips for students to afford them the opportunity to observe how topics taught in class are done outside the classroom.



The Foundation’s aim to establish surveying clubs in various schools as part of the school's extra-curricular activities will additionally offer the students further knowledge with professional surveyors visiting these clubs to share with the students various field experiences.



Describing surveying as “a profession that ensures efficient growth and development in every nation,” Surv. Stephen expressed that it was the belief of the foundation, adding that the country stand to profit immensely when its little ones in basic schools, JHS and SHS choose surveying as a profession they wish to pursue.



He called on individuals, private and government organizations, surveyors and all surveying related institutions to come on board so that together, they can help their children choose a good career path.

Chairperson of the event and Divisional Chief of Plau, Nene Tetteh Agblezee IV eulogized the role of surveying and surveyors in the development of any nation.



He said that the world took shape due to the role of surveyors, adding that the profession also plays a critical role in the engineering and mining sectors and commended the CEO and his team for the initiative.



On her part, Surv. Rosemargaret Esubonteng, president of the Ghana Institution Of Surveyors lauded Surv. Stephen Tetteh Djaba, stressing that his project would expose the ideals of surveying to students at a very young age.



She observed that the Krobo area has been a key stakeholder in the grooming of surveyors over the years having produced well-respected professionals who continue to contribute significantly to the growth of the surveying profession in the country and across the globe.



Other dignitaries who spoke at the event included, the MCE for Yilo Krobo, Honorable Eric Tetteh, COP Francis Ebenezer Tetteh, Director General, Police Protection Directorate, Police Headquarters, Accra, Professor Eric Nyarko-Samson, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sustainable Development and Surv. Kwame Tenado Snr., Vice President of the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) and the Yilo Krobo Municipal Director of Education.