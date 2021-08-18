Students kissed by Chaplain at St. Monica’s College undergoing counselling

The Anglican Church has condemned the incident

Authorities of St. Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region has begun counseling services to three female students who were kissed by a Chaplain of the school, Father Obeng Larbi.

The students were kissed on the lips in turns by the man of God who is a trained lawyer in what school authorities describe as a ‘peace kiss’ during Sunday mass service.



The Counselling Unit of the school, Dean of Students, and Psychologist on campus have all been engaged to attend to the traumatized ladies.



Meanwhile, Rev. Father Obeng Larbi who has worked in the school for the past five years has been sacked from his post at the school, acting Principal of the College of Education, Dr. Okyere Korankye, has said.



“The church has directed that he should be relieved of all his clerical and pastoral services to the school while the investigation is ongoing,” the acting Principal told the media on Tuesday.

A video on social media that has gone viral shows, Father Obeng Larbi, on stage inviting the three students for a mouth-to-mouth kiss one after the other. The preacher is seen directing the students to drop their face masks for the kiss.



In a statement, the Anglican church said investigations into the incident have started and appropriate sanctions will apply.