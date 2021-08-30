Students of STEPSS sit on floor to learn, stand to eat and sleep in uncompleted building

The school has a population of over 1,000 students

St. Stephens Secondary Technical school (STEPSS) in Akyem Asiakwa in Abuakwa South Municipality in the Eastern region is reeling under serious infrastructural and furniture crises amidst the exponential increase in the population of students as a result of Free Senior High School policy.

The infrastructural and furniture crises in the school have forced students to sit on the floor to learn, stand to eat at dining, and sleep in an uncompleted dormitory block.



St. Stephens Secondary Technical school (STEPSS) located in Akyem Asiakwa in Abuakwa South Municipality in Eastern Region was established in 1978 as a private community day school and absorbed by the government in 1985. The school attained boarding status in 2019.



The school has not received any major infrastructural expansion and supply of logistics despite the exponential increase in the student population.



Classrooms are congested while inadequate furniture forces students to either lean against walls or sit on the floor to learn or lean, and stand to eat at dining.



The school currently has a mono desk deficit of 1,114. Teachers have no furniture to sit on to even mark exercise.

Despite having over 1000 boarding students, not a single teacher lives on campus due to the lack of bungalows.







The school has no vehicle hence uses rickety vehicles and hired commercial vehicles for its activities.



To ameliorate the plight of the school, the Benjilo Foundation founded by the Director of Finance at the National Youth Authority, Benjamin Akaa Otoo, a native of Kyebi has donated 200 pieces of mono desks to the school.



Otoo Okyenhemaa Nana Adutwumwaa Dokua amazed by the challenges of the school assured of lobbying with the appropriate authorities to come to the aide of the school.