1
Menu
News

Students risk deferment over non-payment of student loans – NUGS

University Students ICT Center7 File photo: NUGS says over 70,000 students have applied for students loan

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Union of Ghana Students(NUGS) has called for the immediate payment of student loans as thousands of students face difficulties in registering and continuing their academic activity on various campuses.

There are reports of non-payment of student loans after a long period of applications by students. Also, last semester’s arrears have reportedly not been paid.

A release by NUGS cautioned that students risk not being able to write their exams due to the inability to pay their fees as a result of non-payment of student loans.

“At the moment about 70,000 students have applied, NUGS noted, adding “It’s even more worrying to note that some institutions have issued notices, warning students of closing registration deadline, an example is University of Business and Integrated Development (UB1DS – WA) amongst others. KNUST is set to write mid-semester exams from 27th of February, 2023,…”

It thus appealed to the Student Loan Trust Fund and the government to as a matter of urgency, pay qualified applicants of the student loan immediately.

“Students are at risk of deferring if loans are not paid immediately,” said NUGS in its statement.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich