Students urged to find creative and innovative solutions to tackle societal problems

An Alumnus of the Department of Chemistry at the University of Cape Coast, Mr. George Adjabeng has urged students and faculty members of the university to find creative and innovative solutions to help tackle societal problems.

He said with the many problems facing the world in recent times, students and faculty must think outside the box in other to generate innovative ideas that will be beneficial to present and future generations.



Speaking at the maiden alumni seminar series dubbed Beyond chemistry: the transition from chemistry laboratory to business and navigating global entrepreneurship, he encouraged students to apply what has been acquired in the classroom to real-life situations through technologies or innovations to solve problems in society.



Mr. Adjabeng, who is also the Founder and CEO of Ecodyst Incorporated also urged students to be patient and have a persevering spirit whiles developing an idea to solve problems in society.



Ecodyst specializes in rotary evaporators that are used by chemists, researchers, and laboratories.

On her part, the Director of Design Thinking and Innovation Hub at the University, Dr. Keren Naa Abakah Arthur commended the department for holding the seminar.



To her, the seminar came at an ideal time when the University is seeking to create an enabling environment to nurture the skills of students and faculty to create innovative solutions to societal problems.



She, therefore, urged individuals with ideas to visit the D-hub facility for assistance in bringing their ideas into reality.