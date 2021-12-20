Students urged to study to achieve the goals of Free SHS

File photo

Source: GNA

Senior High School (SHS) students have been urged to take a centre stage in the Free SHS Policy by taking their studies seriously to achieve its goals.

Dr Mrs Amina Achiaa Asiedu-Amoah, a retired educationist, who made the call, said while the Government was doing its part to expand education access, students should also live up to their responsibility by studying to ensure the success of the programme.



Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony of Jesus Cares International School at Obuasi, she said the role of students was key to the success of the Free SHS programme.



She called on all stakeholders in education to collaborate effectively to improve academic standards in the schools.



Dr Asiedu-Amoah, also the proprietor of the School, said discipline, coordination, inter-personal relationship and excellent communication among stakeholders had made the success story of the school possible.



For a school to maintain higher educational standards and academic excellence, it was incumbent on its management to involve parents and other key stakeholders in decision-making.

The third graduation and awards ceremony of the School was on the theme: “Academic excellence; the role of the students in national development".



Mr Isaac Quansah, who emerged as the Overall Best Teacher, attributed his success to commitment to getting the best out of the pupils.



He advised teachers to acknowledge the role they played in the future development of their pupils and students and work hard to enable them to excel.



The Overall Best Pupil Award went to Master Rashid Iddrisu Agyeman.



Jesus Cares International School, which was established in 2000 with 12 children, now has a population of about 500 pupils from kindergarten to the junior high school.