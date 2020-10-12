Students urged to take advantage of free SHS to achieve their dreams

Beneficiaries of the free SHS have been asked to study to achieve their dreams

Students in Junior and Senior high schools, have been urged to take maximum advantage of the free senior high school policy to study and achieve their dreams.

Professor Fredrick K. Sarfo, Principal of the College of Technology Education Kumasi (COLTEK) of the University of Education Winneba (UEW), who made the call, said the current generation of schools going children were lucky to have a President who is “change leader, have compassion and deep interest in elevating poor people”, to introduce free senior high school policy.



Addressing the grand finale of a quiz competition organized by Ultimate FM in Kumasi for senior high schools in the region, Professor Sarfo urged the beneficiaries of the free senior high school policy to be thankful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, for implementing the policy.



Professor Sarfo told the students that the UEW is the only university mandated to train highly skilled and professional teachers to promote the nation’s development.



He said the University had competent and enthusiastic Professors who interacted with learners to develop technical and vocational expertise as well as entrepreneurial skills to work successfully in the world of work and also create their own businesses to improve their livelihoods.

Professor Sarfo, indicated that, the government was on the verge of converting the COLTECH and College of Agricultural Education (CAGRIC) at Asante Mampong, into an autonomous full-fledged University to serve as the hub for technical and vocational brains to spearhead the country’s efforts toward industrialization.



He commended the government for the bold initiative, which was a giant step towards projecting the critical role that TVET played in the national development agenda.



Professor Sarfo also praised the schools, which sailed through to the finals-Opoku Ware School, St. Mary’s Girls’ School, St. Hubert Seminary and Kumasi Girls’ Senior High School, for working hard to reach that stage.



St. Mary’s School leaped from the bottom of the third round to beat Opoku Ware School with 59.5 points to lift the trophy.