0
Menu
News

Stuttgart's Roberto Massimo returns to training ahead of crucial Koln game

Masimo Roberto 610x400 Roberto Massimo

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana-born German International Roberto Massimo is back to training for his German Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart ahead of the last game of the season this weekend.

Stuttgart will host FC Koln on Saturday in the last  game of the Bundesliga season in what could be their last game in the elite division as they lie 16th and will require a win and for Hertha Berlin to drop points.

The forward was absent last week due to a back injury as they were held 2-2 against league champions Bayern Munich.

After working individually the forward is back with the main team and is in line to feature when they face FC Koln.

The German side will need all their key players fit as they battle to save their lives in the German Bundesliga.

Massimo has this season played 18 matches for his side this season scoring twice.

He has been capped four times by the German U21 national team but is still eligible to play for Ghana.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the grandson of IK Acheampong who is an American football star
All you need to know about the process of nationality switch
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Chairman Wontumi blasts Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's aide
Fameye causes commotion at airport
My children are not into politics - Frema Osei-Opare
Snake enters Foso Training College dormitory, bites the 'balls' of young man
Bishop Ayensu's 'mental illness' denied him Chaplain General position - Asiedu Nketia
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay