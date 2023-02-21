Style of dressing really matters in God’s Ministry- Rev. Stephen Wengam

General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam

The new General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has disclosed that one’s style of dressing matters when it comes to the work of the ministry.

Beyond humility, which is the hallmark of his personality, Rev. Wengam also has an innate sense of fashion. He has an inordinate love for elegant and sophisticated clothing, and his modern, fashionable, and high-class outfits never fail to grab one’s attention.



In his view, one’s dressing sense reflects one’s personality.



“God looks at the heart, but men look at the outward appearance because men don’t have the capacity to know whether you have a good heart. If you are inappropriately dressed, they may not even listen to you,” he said.



He described God as the architect of beauty and fashion.



“In the Bible, if you look at the High Priests, it is amazing God’s prescription for their garments: very elaborate and beautiful. Today, you call them designer dresses because the High Priests represent God.”

“For me, knowing that God is a God of excellence means as a Pastor, it is believed that when you stand before people, they buy into your appearance before they listen to you.”



He said this in an exclusive interview with GBC Ghana Online.



Election



In the first week of August 2022, over 3000 delegates gathered at the premises of the University of Cape Coast for the 30th biennial General Council meeting of the Assemblies of God Church. On Thursday, August 4, the delegates voted to elect a new General Superintendent to take over from Rev. Yaw Frimpong Manso, who had assumed the leadership position for 12 years.



At the end of the elections, the Electoral Commission declared Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, founder and lead pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church, the winner. He polled 1856 votes, corresponding to more than 60% of the votes cast, to beat his closest contender, Rev. Sam Ato Bentil, the former Treasurer, who obtained 1065 votes.

Before his election, Rev. Wengam was appointed Director of Administration at the headquarters of the Assemblies of God. He served in that capacity for eight years, spanning the leadership of three General Superintendents.



Rev. Stephen Wengam will be inducted into office as the new General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. The venue will be the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



On that all-important day, one expects to see a classy and immaculately dressed Reverend Minister, a fashionista or a Minister who has got swag.