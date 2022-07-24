Suame NPP backs Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, slams 'attackers'

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

The Suame Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party have expressed utter disgust at the behaviour of some artisans at Suame Magazine towards the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu describing their action as "incomprehensible, unconscionable and regrettable."

Earlier this week, the respected MP was subjected to some hostile action by his constituents.



The angry youth were protesting against delays in fixing the deplorable roads in the area, which they say is hampering businesses and also threatening lives.



A viral video on social media captures the moment some groups of people surrounded the lawmaker and his team clapping and chanting “NPP, away”.



The MP, who doubles as the Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament was at the abandoned Suame highway which the artisans said had claimed one life.



The angry artisans upon hearing of the arrival of the MP thronged the highway and started hooting, pelting him with sachets of water, and subsequently chased him away.

But the Suame NPP Executives noted that fixing the poor condition of portions of the Kumasi-Offinso-Techiman-Tamale highway that goes through the constituency is the responsibility of the central government, and not necessarily that of the MP.



In a statement signed by the constituency chairman Abban Duker Justice, held brief for the MP saying "all who listen to the Suame MP, who doubles up as the Majority Leader, know that he has not missed any opportunity to speak for the development, especially physical infrastructural development of the constituency and, indeed, of the Ashanti region as a whole."



It is the reason why the sudden aggressive attitude displayed by some of the artisans who had rushed from the Post Office Square is incomprehensible, unconscionable and regrettable....



"In the meantime, the NPP Constituency Suame assures that we are firmly behind our MP in his quest to develop the constituency as he has been doing all this while. We are confident that this hiccup will not distract him," portions of the statement read.



