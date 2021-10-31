Suame Police & Military clash: 4-Member Committee to probe incident

Frontage of the Suame Police station where the clashes took place

A four-member committee has been set up to investigate the clash between police officers ad military personnel at Suame.

The incident which occurred on Friday, October 29, 2021, saw the officers from the two security agencies clash following the arrest of a soldier said to be driving an unlicensed motorcycle.



The soldier who was not in uniform is said to have refused to stop at the instruction of the Police.



But was subsequently arrested and later called some other soldiers who allegedly attacked the Suame Police Command.



The Police and the Ghana Armed Forces in a joint statement condemned the act and said was investigating and would punish officers found culpable.



An update from the Police and the Military says a committee has been set up to probe the matter.

“Reference our Press Release in respect of the alleged attack on Suame Police Station by some military personnel, a four-member committee has been established to investigate the matter.”



The committee has one week from November 2, 2021, to conclude their investigation.



Read the statement below:



