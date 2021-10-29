Suame Police Station attack: GAF and Ghana Police Service commence investigations

The Ghana Police Service has released a joint statement with the Ghana Armed Forces

• Police and Armed Forces release joint statement

• Situation at Suame restored to normal following intervention of security heads



• Culpable individuals to face administrative and legal punishment



The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces say they have taken notice of a reported incident at the Suame Police Station on Friday, October 29, 2021.



In a joint statement by the Police and the Armed Forces, the security agencies announced that it has commenced investigations into the matter.



“Details received indicates that a young man in civilian clothing riding an unregistered motorcycle was arrested by the Police and sent to the Suame Police Station for investigations. He was later identified as a soldier with the 4" Battalion of Infantry in Kumasi.

“The soldier is alleged to have called his colleagues who came to the Station. A misunderstanding ensued between the soldiers and the Police. The impasse was resolved after the intervention of the Ashanti Regional Police Commander and the Commanding Officer of the 4 Infantry Battalion in Kumasi,” the statement co-signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service and the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces said.



On its investigations into the matter, the security agencies assured that persons found culpable in the incident will face administrative and legal punitive action.



“The two security institutions are committed to a harmonious relationship and will not condone any proven act of wrongdoing of personnel.



“We want to assure the general public of our unflinching commitment to peace, security and harmony in the country,” the statement said.



