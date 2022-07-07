Suame interchange: Angry Asante Youth threaten to demonstrate

Some youth angry Asante Youth

Angry Asante Youth Association at Suame Magazine have threatened to stage a demonstration over the government’s lack of commitment to commence construction of the Suame Roundabout interchange in the Ashanti Region.

According to the group, the construction of the interchange was a campaign promised by the ruling government during and after the 2016 and 2020 general elections.



However, after winning power, the governing New Patriotic Party has abandoned the project despite the significant votes they secured from the region, the group said.



Addressing a press conference, spokesperson for the group, Isaac Nana Afred questioned why other regions are seeing development than others.



“If you are developing the Greater Accra and Easters regions you must develop Greater Kumasi, and developing all the other regions you must also turn your eye to the Ashanti Region as well.

“We need our fair share of development. So we are sending this message to the President and the NPP government that we are giving them up by the end of this year. If we don’t see massive development in the Ashanti region we are going to advise ourselves.”



The spokesperson also alleged that the region has not seen the construction of a single road and health facility in the area.



“We (Ashanti region) also determine who wins elections in the country for that matter we demand our fair share of development in the country,” Nana Afred added.