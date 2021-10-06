Suame to get Ghana’s second four-tier interchange

Aerial shot of the Pokuase interchange, Ghana's first four-tier interchange

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently disclosed that Ghana’s second four-tier interchange will be constructed in the Ashanti Region, specifically in Suame.

Akufo-Addo was speaking in an interview on Pure FM during his visit to the Ashanti Region.



“Suame will get the second four-tier interchange, the first was in Pokuase. For that of Suame, the designs and funding have been worked on by the Ministry of Roads and Transport,” he said.



Akufo-Addo whiles defending his infrastructure record against the erstwhile Mahama administration stressed the need for ring roads to be rapidly improved in order to deal with the traffic congestion situation in the Ashanti region.



He also disclosed that the Ejisu – Kodie interchange is planned to start in 2022.

Asked about contractors showing up when he is visiting, he defended some of the contractors, most of who he said are owed huge sums despite having done work and raised certificates.



He singled out Kofi Job as one such contractor owed lots of money by the state and assured that such payments were being processed.



Ghana’s first four-tier interchange was officially opened this year at Pokuase in Accra by the president. It is reputed as the first in the West African subregion.