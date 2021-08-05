Subsidized fertilizers do not get to farmers, they are smuggled - GAWU

Farmers do not get the subsidized fertilizers from government to aid their productivity

General Agriculture Workers Union (GAWU) has averred that, fertilizers meant to be given to farmers at a subsidized rate ends up in other neighbouring countries.



The General Secretary of GAWU, Edward Kareweh, stated categorically that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has confirmed that the fertilizers are smuggled.



In an interview with Daily Graphic, he said, “Today there is no subsidy anymore or the subsidy has no effect because the fertiliser is smuggled out. Once it is a subsidy, it must get to a target group and so if it does not get to them, then it cannot be counted as subsidy.”

“If the Ministry has also come out to say the fertiliser is being smuggled, then it is confirming the product does not get to the farmers,” he added.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in his mid-year budget review statement in Parliament last week said government will soon make use of technology in the distribution of fertilizers to farmers.



This will end the smuggling of goods to neighbouring countries.



