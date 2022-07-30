Substituted service to reach Adwoa Safo was unreasonable – Mahama Ayariga

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has criticized the mode through which Parliament’s Privileges Committee attempted to reach Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

According to him, the committee’s use of substituted services such as newspaper and online publications together with an invitation sent to Adwoa Safo’s office in Parliament and aide were all untenable.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM on Thursday, July 28, 2022, Ayariga stated that the Privileges Committee ought to have reached out to Ghana’s ambassador to the United States of America to contact Adwoa Safo who was also in the US.



“She is living in the US and I assume that we have a mission in the US and she has an address there. The is no evidence that they contacted our ambassador there and tried to use our ambassador to reach her.



“It’s possible she’s in a situation where you can’t explain...so it will be better if the committee used our mission in the US to personally reach her and give [her] the report. That’s why we have an embassy there.



“I don’t think that publishing it on the internet and publishing it in the papers is a reasonable alternative. I think a more reasonable alternative was for the committee to write to our ambassador and request our ambassador to reach the person at her address…I believe they have her address and then give us a report of her condition and what the evaluation is. But in this instance that didn’t happen,” Mahama Ayariga said.





The Majority members of Parliament’s Privileges Committee recommended that Adwoa Safo’s seat be declared vacant following her long absence and failure to appear before the committee to justify herself.



But the Minority members of the Committee opposed it insisting that the embattled MP must be given the opportunity to be heard per the principles of natural justice.







Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has also deferred a decision on Adwoa Safo’s seat to October when parliament returns from recess.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of Adwoa Safo as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



