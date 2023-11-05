Such a shameful thing to say! - Joyce Mogtari descends on JFK over 'Ákan party tag' comment

Joyce Bawa Mogtari and NPP general secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has chided the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, over remarks he made about the party being expunged from the Akan party tag.

According to her, instead of the NPP focusing on the capabilities of the newly elected flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as an economist who has failed the nation, they are indulging in tribal politics.



She slammed Justin Frimpong Kodua for making what she termed as a shameful and tribalistic remark following the election of Dr. Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP.



“So the contest is no longer about Dr. Bawumia's economics or his economic prowess and capability but now about tribe! This is exactly what John Mahama was talking about! Bawumia is now a pawn in the middle of the NPP’s tribal politics!



"Completely weak-minded argument and literally explains why they have totally lost the plot! Such a shameful thing to say!” Joyce Bawa Mogtari wrote on her X page.



Her reaction comes after Justin Frimpong Kodua submitted that the Akan party label on the NPP has forever been cleared.

Speaking at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 4, 2023, when party faithful gathered for a mini rally after the emergence of Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer, the NPP scribe said history had been made with the outcome of the presidential primary.



His jab was an apparent reference to former president John Dramani Mahama’s submission years back that Bawumia would fail to be elected NPP leader if he contested for the slot.



“Not long ago someone in this country made a statement, that when it comes to the New Patriotic Party, there is no way a person from the north can ever become a flagbearer of our party."



“But today, what has happened? But today, what has happened? But today, what has happened? But today, what has happened?” he chanted as the crowd shouted “history, history, history.”



Mr Frimpong continued: “The NPP can no more and never be tagged as an Akan party because today we have a flagbearer who comes from the northern part of the country.

“That shows the national character of the New Patriotic Party. We are waiting to see the day that yaanom will also elect an Akan as presidential candidate,” he added.



Vice President Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP flagbearer election held on November 4, 2023.



The announcement of Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to the official results, Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, representing 35.52% of the total valid votes.

Two other contenders made less than one percent each. They are Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Bawumia has formally succeeded Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as party leader, becoming the fourth flagbearer in the party’s history. He will lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections.



