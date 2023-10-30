Such a terribly worded rejoinder, I'm extremely annoyed! - Atik 'attacks' frontiers

Atik Mohammed has berated Frontiers Healthcare Services (FHS), the organization responsible for managing the Airport COVID-19 testing project, over their rejoinder to allegations of wrongdoing raised against the institution while operating the COVID-19 testing project at the Kotoka International Airport.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 24, FHS stressed the need to set the record straight following numerous allegations made by MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who took to social media to highlight certain corrupt activities allegedly perpetrated by the company.



Labeling these allegations as “false, baseless, and a complete fabrication", Frontier Healthcare Services stressed that "the reopening of the country's air borders in the midst of the pandemic was made possible by the introduction of this innovative system focused on arresting the potential inflow and onward transmission of the virus to the resident population of Ghana".



"It is rather unfortunate that what ought to be hailed as one of the greatest achievements of our nation during the pandemic has rather been wrought with so much controversy and negative press owing to the politically polarized nature of our dear nation," the institution added.



Frontiers Healthcare Services further explained that "the arrangement between FHS and the Government of Ghana was regulated by a duly negotiated, executed contract robustly negotiated by world-class professionals on either side. There was a global pandemic that was killing people at an alarming rate and destroying the nation’s economy.



"It would be wrong for the government to, at the moment, be aiming at making money off screening travelers coming into the country. The government’s responsibility and goal at that time was to facilitate easy and affordable international travel to get the economy back on track."



But to Atik, the reply by Frontiers Healthcare Services irks him to the core.

He explained that the company failed to address the relevant issues, specifically relating to the contractual agreement between them and the government to undertake their services, but rather resorted to ad hominem.



"They've not been able to indicate to us that indeed there was a contract signed between Frontiers Healthcare Services and the government and who the signatories were. All they have said is that, in the face of this COVID-19 and the government's desire to do the testing, they submitted a proposal to Ghana Airport Company Ltd., and Airport Company Ltd. approved that proposal, and then they deployed machines to the borders," he established on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion programme.



He asked, "Is that how it works?"



Atik founded the FHS statement offensive, stressing that "it is in bad taste. It is terribly worded".



