Suck a breast this October even if you haven't done some before – Health expert to men

As the world marks this year’s annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer, health expert and CEO of Chartma Herbal Health Centre, Charity Twumasi Ankrah, has encouraged men to suck breasts.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy Prime, she underscored the importance of health advisory she was issuing, stressing that it helped to reduce breast cancer in women.



She mentioned that women who were not lactating faced the challenge of having their breasts sucked unlike those with babies who stood to enjoy the 'treat' as a result of breastfeeding.



“Breastfeeding your baby is very important as a woman. That’s why if a woman has not given birth, it is a worry because, at the end of the day, the breast must be sucked,” she said.



Touching on the six-month exclusive breastfeeding for babies, Madam Twumasi Ankrah noted that it ultimately inures to the benefit of the mother despite some mothers seeing it as burdensome.



“Sometimes women are like ‘why should I do six-month breastfeeding?’ You feel you’re just giving the child milk but in essence, you are helping yourself so feeding your child or breastfeeding your child is very important as a woman,” she emphasized.

Charity Twumasi Ankrah posited that men had a key role to play in the necessity of sucking breasts. She said in the month of breast cancer awareness, men ought to suck breasts even if they have not attempted it before.



“So if you are a man, please try as much as possible…even if you haven’t done it before, for this month of October where we have breast cancer awareness try to suck a breast,” she stated.



She cautioned that the sucking should only be done once in a while rather than on a daily basis.



She also advised men to refrain from squeezing the breasts because "it is not a balloon" warning that doing so can cause agony to women.



Madam Charity Twumasi Ankrah further urged women who are victims of breast cancer to heed to cutting off a cancerous breast stating that it should not make one feel shy. She said it should be viewed that the woman was saving her life.

“For the women out there, gather courage if you have to do it. Don’t feel shy, don’t feel bad. Just know that you’re saving yourself, if one breast has to go off,” she encouraged.



As October is breast cancer awareness month, people especially women are recommended to attend their local hospital or breast screening facility to have their breasts checked.



