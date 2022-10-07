0
Menu
News

Sucking the breast does not prevent breast cancer - Medical Doctor

Breast Cancer Korle.png File photo

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

A campaigner against breast cancer, Dr. Awura Adwoa Nunoo, has disputed claims that sucking breasts by adults can prevent breast cancer.

The campaigner described as a myth such claims insisting that sucking the breast of a woman by a male adult does not prevent breast cancer.

“It is a myth. It has not been scientifically proven that male adults sucking their breasts will prevent cancer. That is false information, and I will advise the public to disregard such claims,” she said.

Studies have proven that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

She urged both men and women to check their breasts to see if there had been any changes.

Any change in the size or shape of the breast, pain in any area of the breast, nipple discharge other than breast milk (including blood), and a new lump in the breast or underarm are all symptoms, she said.

She added that breast cancer control relies heavily on early detection. Breast cancer has a good chance of being cured if detected early and adequate diagnosis and treatment are available.”

She underscored the need for increased awareness on the part of the public and healthcare providers, and access to timely, affordable and effective diagnosis and treatment.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Related Articles: