Sudan to study artisanal mining from Ghana

George Mireku Duker (Second from right) and the envoy

The Sudanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mohamed Abdehahman Yasin Mohamed on Thursday, August 12, 2021, called on the Deputy Minister in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker 2021, to discuss bilateral relations between Ghana and Sudan particularly in the area of mineral resources.

The envoy’s visit to the Ministry comes ahead of the Minister for mineral resources of Sudan’s planned visit to Ghana, on Monday, August 9, 2021.



Interacting with the Deputy Minister and his team, the envoy said their visit forms part of a holistic plan to study Ghana’s mining industry and other safety measures regarding artisanal small-scale mining.



Mr. Duker who received the envoy on behalf of the sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, said Ghana has a lot of positives to show in the area of artisanal small-scale mining despite the challenges in the sector.

He expressed his joy over Sudan choosing Ghana as a place of study with regards to artisanal mining.



He added that relations between Ghana and Sudan have existed for ages and is very hopeful that it will even be strengthened further.



The Deputy Minister concluded by disclosing that Ghana has signed on to the Minamata Convention and is currently undertaking several initiatives including green mining and will do everything in her power to engage in responsible and sustainable mining at all levels.