Sudan to train young engineers at UMaT- Minister

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

Source: GNA

Mohamed Basheer Abdalla Mennawi, Minister of Minerals of the Republic of Sudan, has indicated that their young engineers and geologists would soon have their training at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

He said as UMaT would be a Centre of Excellence in Ghana and Africa for producing world-class professionals in the fields of mining, petroleum, and other related disciplines for their students to excel.



Mr. Mennawi said this at Tarkwa when the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker led the delegation from Sudan to the UMaT as part of his one-day visit to the Western Region.



"We have a good idea about what is going on here and we are looking forward in the near future to cooperate in so many areas, we will be paying regular visits," he said.



The Minerals Minister expressed appreciation to Ghanaians, especially residents of Tarkwa, adding that, they would partner with other ministries and educational institutions to speed development in both Ghana and Sudan.



He congratulated the Vice-Chancellor of UMaT, Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah for a detailed presentation he made about the University and small-scale Scale mining operations.

The Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, added that "we are excited that Sudan has seen the need to come to Ghana and learn the good side of the country, we are proud as a nation because we don't only have negative things to tell the world, but positive as well."



Professor Amankwah on his part said UMaT had School of Petroleum Studies, Railways and Infrastructural Development, and faculty of Engineering.



"UMaT has helped to improve local content for employment in the minerals industry of Ghana to about 95 percent. We want to help do that in Sudan to bring your students to UMaT" he noted.



The Vice-Chancellor said since UMaT had a good collaboration with the society and industries, Sudan should not hesitate to bring their teachers for further training at UMaT, and added that "we are prepared to put in maximum effort so the Ghana -Sudan partnership last."



The Deputy Minister's entourage included; Ambassador Mohamed Abdelrahman Yasin Mohamed, Ambassador of Sudan to Ghana, Peter Kofi Awuah, Technical Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ahmed Haron Eltom Musa, Chief Director of the Ministry of Minerals, Republic of Sudan, Martin Ayisi, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Minerals Commission and Richard Kofi Adjei, Chief Inspector of Mines, Minerals Commission.