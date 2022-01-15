Suhum MP pledges support for security personnel

Suhum MP entreated security personnel to be firm but fair

Source: Isaac Asiedu, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Suhum Oboafo Kwadjo Asante has on January 14, 2022 paid a courtesy call on various security services in his constituency.



The visits were to familiarize himself with challenges confronting the service men in the Constituency.



Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, who is also a member of the defence and interior Parliamentary select committee commended the various security personnel’s for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in the last couple of years especially during the general election.

According to the legislator, he appreciates the roles played by these service personnel’s in ensuring that the flashpoint term which was associated to the Constituency was not justified.



He further assured the security personnel of his utmost support and a listening ear to addressing their various challenges in order to enhance their mandate to protect inhabitants of the Constituency.



As a member of the defence and interior committee in Parliament with an oversight responsibility on security matters, the MP hinted that government is committed to providing the needs of the security service.



The MP entreated these personnel to be fair but firm in their discharge of duty to command respect and integrity to the service.



The police, fire service, immigration and the ambulance service are the five main security service personnel in the Constituency.